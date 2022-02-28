CHAMPAIGN — A week after antisemitic flyers were distributed in the University of Illinois campus area, some Urbana residents found another batch of them Saturday morning on their driveways, local Jewish leaders said.
“Just as we denounced the conspiracy-fueled messages found on the U of I campus last weekend, we do so again today, and every time people choose hateful rhetoric and lies instead of love and acceptance of the Jewish community,” said an announcement Monday from Sinai Temple President Julia Rietz, Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation President Marc Snir and federation Executive Director Linda Bauer.
“We refused to be bullied and intimidated because of our Jewish identity or to let this be accepted as normal,” they said.
Urbana police have been notified about the latest wave of flyers.
Rietz, Snir and Bauer urged anyone who may have information about the latest distribution or exterior home-security systems in affected neighborhoods to contact Urbana police.
“If you witnessed an antisemitic incident or were the victim of one, please report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the leaders of Sinai Temple and the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation,” they said. “We are ready to help, even if you would prefer to remain anonymous.