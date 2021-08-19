URBANA — A 20-year-old Urbana man who admitted he incited a riot at Market Place Mall in Champaign after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm also ordered Shamar Betts to pay at least $1.5 million for damages that more than six dozen businesses incurred from looting and vandalism that happened May 31, 2020.
The exact amount of restitution and which businesses will receive it is expected to be hashed out by the government and Betts’ lawyers in the near future.
Mihm told Betts that “unless you win the lottery,” it was unlikely he’d come close to fulfilling his obligation. But until the money is paid, Betts will have to turn over half of his disposable income to the government every month.
“You were more than happy to claim credit and refer to yourself as a hero and a legend,” the veteran jurist said to the high school graduate who worked as a day camp counselor for the park district. “You’re not a legend, not a hero. You’re a criminal.”
Two of Betts’ brothers and a woman who worked with him wept in the gallery as the judge delivered his sentence.
It was a year shy of the prison term sought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller and well over the time served that Assistant Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock had argued was sufficient to punish Betts.
In a moving statement that took Betts just over two minutes to read, he apologized for the “negative impact” that his “drastic and emotional mistake” had on the community.
“I look back on myself as an insolent child who let my emotions get the best of me,” he said.
Described as a model prisoner who has been respectful of authority and helped others while in jail the last 14 months, Betts said he regretted what he had done.
He apologized to everyone from the “big corporations down to the small businesses” affected by the vandalism and looting, “especially Market Place Mall, which didn’t deserve what happened.”
He also apologized to “every law enforcement officer forced to work that day.”
“They had nothing to do with the death of George Floyd and didn’t deserve to be put in such an overwhelming situation,” Betts said.
Miller said the government was not seeking repayment from Betts for the more than $100,000 in overtime paid to extra officers called out that day.
Betts’ sentencing began June 14 before Mihm but was continued to Thursday so that lawyers could thoroughly research the issue of whether restitution to the affected businesses was mandated or if the judge had some discretion in imposing it.
About 45 minutes of Thursday’s two-hour hearing was devoted to that. Mihm ultimately sided with the government that restitution should apply under the “Mandatory Victims Restitution Act.”
The judge agreed that the damage was “reasonably foreseeable” when the others that Betts incited to come to the mall showed up.
“He’s accountable for the damage inflicted at the mall and the businesses on Prospect Avenue and Neil Street. When we get beyond Prospect and Neil, I’ve got a problem,” Mihm said. “The reasonable part of the inference is very shaky, and there are just too many unanswered questions there.”
The government presented evidence of about $2.2 million worth of damage to 73 businesses. Much of that happened within an hour or two of 3 p.m. that day at the mall and on North Prospect Avenue.
But Miller said businesses in other parts of town were vandalized later that Sunday.
For example, Steve Suderman, owner of Good Vibes Sound, 2010 Round Barn Road, C, said his store was looted twice that day on the eve of his anticipated reopening after being shut down for a couple of months during the pandemic.
His inventory was wiped out, and Suderman is not likely to be included in those receiving restitution.
Both Miller and Pollock made heartfelt arguments to the judge concerning Betts’ imprisonment.
“The defendant incited a riot that resulted in widespread lawlessness. It really shook this community to its core ... and was beyond what law enforcement was able to handle,” Miller said, adding that Betts used words that displayed “blatant disrespect” for the law and police.
When the extent of the damage became known, Betts “was not horrified or remorseful. Instead, he was very pleased,” said Miller, who noted that Betts fled to Mississippi, where he was found a few days later.
What happened to George Floyd was “tragic and awful,” said Miller, urging the judge to send a message to others that “we are a nation of laws. Lawlessness will not be tolerated.”
A fired-up Pollock countered that Betts was not the only person “shaken” by Floyd’s murder by police and that he was “totally emotionally trashed” by it.
“There is a reason there were riots all over the nation. That is the context,” she said.
Pollock called her client a “unicorn,” a mythical animal, in that he survived physical abuse and neglect as a child, graduated high school in spite of it and got a job without ever being convicted of a crime.
“Shamar put up a Facebook post. I am certain he never expected what happened," she said. "He was angry, sad, emotional, frustrated, and he acted out. He wanted to rage and tell the world how he felt about this situation, and boy, did he do that.
“He is still a kid just getting started with his life,” she said. “Despite his history, he is a good kid with a bright future. This one incident does not define Shamar Betts.”
Mihm agreed with Pollock that the sentence he doled out for Betts is unlikely to deter anyone else.
“When you were engaged that day, you didn’t care what the consequences were," he said. "Now you realize it’s not all good.
“We think we know what acted as your trigger that day. We don’t know what would act as a trigger in the future,” he said.
“I have no special wisdom I’m trying to impart. I’m simply trying to do my job,” said Mihm, a judge for 39 years.
He gave Betts credit on his prison sentence for a year he spent in custody while he was also being prosecuted on state charges for stealing clothing from the Old Navy store during the looting that day.
Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum gave Betts three years of probation and time served when he sentenced him for burglary last month across the street in state court.
When Betts is released from federal prison, he will have to serve three years of supervised release.
“I hope what you said during your statement you were sincere about,” Mihm said. “You have very good things about you that got lost that day. It sounds like you’re in the process of finding those.
"You still have every reason to hope you can have an extremely productive life, and I hope that you do.”