Shamar Betts, 20, of Urbana is shown July 8, 2021, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana at his sentencing on state charges for burglary in during a May 31, 2020, riot in north Champaign. On Aug. 19, 2021, he was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison and ordered to pay about $1.5 million in restitution for inciting the riot.