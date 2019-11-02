URBANA — A Champaign man sentenced to prison for having guns he was not legally entitled to told a Champaign County judge his arrest was a “blessing in disguise.”
Judge Heidi Ladd on Wednesday sentenced Vernell Anthony, 34, whose last known address was in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, to 4 1 / 2 years in prison after convicting him in a May bench trial of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Because of prior convictions as a juvenile and an adult, Anthony is not allowed to possess guns, and his conviction for the weapons offenses carried a mandatory prison term of two to 10 years.
Testimony revealed that on Oct. 2, 2018, in a traffic stop near Springfield Avenue and Duncan Road, Champaign, Anthony had two guns, ammunition and a holster in a vehicle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach argued that when he was stopped, Anthony tried to “frustrate the officer” by talking over him during his Miranda warnings and “being bullheaded.” The prosecutor recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Anthony, who admitted he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the stop.
Anthony’s attorney, Ed Piraino, asked for four or five years, saying his client has acknowledged problems with anger control and substance abuse. But he added that he pays child support for his two children, cares for an aunt, and has taken advantage of self-help programs while in jail the past year.
Anthony told the judge he was willing to accept whatever punishment she meted out and apologized for his behavior.
“I see it today as a blessing in disguise ... to get in programs that got me reacquainted with Christ,” he said.
Ladd noted that Anthony’s prior record consisted of one juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery, five misdemeanor convictions and one felony for harassment of witness.
Having a loaded magazine in his lap and guns in his glove box was “dangerous,” Ladd said.
“Alcohol, drugs and guns are never a safe combination for the community,” Ladd said. “Guns in our community have unleashed a tsunami of violence and loss.”
The judge said she was glad Anthony was caught before he had an opportunity to do anything illegal with the weapons, other than possess them.
Ladd agreed to recommend Anthony for substance abuse treatment in prison but warned him that decision was up to corrections officials. He was given credit on his sentence for 364 days served.