CHICAGO — In arguments Thursday before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, an attorney for the estate of a well-known Champaign homeless man who died during an interaction with police in 2016 compared him to the town drunk in “The Andy Griffith Show.”
A federal judge ruled in November that Champaign police officers acted reasonably on Nov. 16, 2016, when they called for an ambulance, held Richard “Richie” Turner, 54, on the ground and handcuffed him. Mr. Turner became unresponsive during the incident, which took place shortly after 9 a.m. that Wednesday in the 600 block of South Sixth Street in Campustown, and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The excessive-force lawsuit filed by his sister was dismissed, but she appealed that ruling in December.
“This in all practical purposes is Otis the Drunk,” Chicago attorney Victor Henderson said, referring to the “Andy Griffith” character. “They know him. They’ve had a lot of interaction with him. They know he’s harmless.
“On the day of the incident, there’s no gun, there’s no knife. He didn’t threaten anybody. He wasn’t doing anything other than having a mental-illness seizure,” Henderson added. “So there was no compelling government interest on this particular day to seize him.”
Judges Amy Barrett, Michael Kanne and David Hamilton had several questions for Henderson but none for Champaign attorney Justin Brunner, who represented the city and its officers. Barrett asked what the officers should have done.
“They stop and he resists. He won’t stop, and he’s moving and pushing back,” she said. “They’re trying to get control, and they can’t. What should they have done?”
Henderson replied: “They should have, one, waited for the ambulance that they called. Number two, they should have just continued to walk with him. What they shouldn’t have done, they shouldn’t have jumped on top of him.”
Brunner argued that the officers used the minimum amount of force necessary to get Mr. Turner to the hospital.
“They tried to reason with him. That was unsuccessful. They tried to use minimal force to stop him. That was unsuccessful,” he said. “And whenever he reacted in a struggle that could be characterized as violent, they used a reasonable amount of force without crushing, beating him or gratuitously causing any injury.”
Raised in Champaign, Mr. Turner was a talented football player at Central High School and was remembered by friends as kindhearted, despite his mental issues and limited means.
The lawsuit named the city of Champaign, as well as Sgt. Tom Frost and officers Michael Talbott, Andrew Wilson and Chris Young.
The autopsy report found that while the officers’ restraint “could be a contributing factor” to Mr. Turner’s death, it was not the cause.
Instead, it found that Mr. Turner had an enlarged heart and died of a heart attack, according to Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long in his decision dismissing the case.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also determined that there was “no evidence to support criminal charges against anyone in relation to Mr. Turner’s death.”