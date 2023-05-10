ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction and sentence for a former Ford County resident convicted in the firebombing of a Minnesota mosque almost six years ago.
In a 13-page opinion released Wednesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, a three-judge panel found that Emily Claire Hari was appropriately convicted on five federal offenses related to the Aug. 5, 2017, pipe-bombing at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn.
No one was injured in the 5 a.m. attack, timed for when several people had gathered for morning prayers. However, the mosque sustained damage from the jarring explosion.
A former Ford County sheriff’s deputy, Hari led a small militia group known as the White Rabbits who allegedly hated Islam and wanted Muslims out of the United States. Hari and four co-defendants were arrested in March 2018.
A federal jury in Minnesota convicted Hari in December 2020 of damaging religious property, obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit felonies by means of explosives, using a destructive device during a crime of violence and possession of an unregistered destructive device. A 53-year prison sentence was imposed in September 2021.
Five months later, Hari pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Urbana to crimes that happened in Illinois in 2017, including trying to firebomb a women’s clinic in Champaign, robbing businesses and people, and possessing firearms illegally.
The 14-year sentence for those crimes is being served at the same time as the longer sentence for the Minnesota mosque bombing.
Now 52, Hari is serving her time in an Oklahoma City federal prison, with a tentative release date of 2063.