URBANA — A state appeals court Friday addressed a local political turf battle by ruling in favor of the Champaign County Board.
The three-judge panel unanimously ruled that the board chair — not the county executive — has the authority to make appointments to fill elected offices that are vacated between elections.
In ruling for the board and against County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, the court overturned a local judge’s ruling in Kloeppel’s favor.
Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm ruled earlier this year that the decision by voters to move to a county-executive form of government transferred appointment authority from the board, a legislative entity, to Kloeppel, the executive.
But he invited the parties to appeal his decision because “this is an issue of first impression” that required further analysis by a higher court to produce a definitive decision.
The higher court’s ruling paves the way for a several-month vacancy on the board to be filled, possibly next month.
County Board Chair Kyle Patterson said he was glad the board’s position was affirmed.
County Democrats had nominated Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams to fill the District 11 board seat vacated in August by the resignation of Titianna Ammons.
Kloeppel, also a Democrat, refused to nominate the party’s choice.
“Legal opinions argue the questionable advisability of jointly holding these two elected offices due to conflict of duties. I concur with this position,” she said.
Kloeppel nominated her own candidate to fill the vacancy, which was promptly rejected by the county board, so the District 11 seat has remained vacant.
Patterson said his position remains that he will appoint candidates chosen by the party’s central committee to fill vacancies. The appointment of Williams will likely come up in December, he said.
Reached Friday, Kloeppel hadn’t had time yet to read the decision but said she would likely appeal it.
In ruling as he did, Bohm noted that two statutes addressing appointments were in conflict, calling it a “legislative oversight.”
But the appeals court decision, written by Justice Craig DeArmond, said the law requires the conflicting statutes to be read in “harmony” and that, as a result, the statute granting appointment power to the board chair resolved the issue.
“We cannot account for why the General Assembly chose this method for making appointments in county government. Instead, we presume the Legislature, in enacting different statutes, acted rationally and with full knowledge of other statutes. And if divided appointment powers resulted from legislative oversight, we cannot correct it, since the statutory language is clear and unambiguous,” DeArmond wrote in a 23-page decision.
He was joined in the decision by Justices Robert Steigmann and Peter Cavanagh.
The dispute over who possessed appointment power has been brewing for several years. But it became a legal dispute when Kloeppel filed a lawsuit in June 2020 to vindicate her position.
Champaign County is one of two among the 102 in the state to have an elected county executive, a position somewhat akin to a mayor. Creating the position turned the 22-member county board from the county’s sole policy-making body into a legislative body.
But the appeals court ruling, if it stands, indicates that the board chair retains appointment power to elective posts, authority that traditionally belongs to an executive official. In either case, the county board retains power to approve the appointment.
While the board chair retains the power to make appointments to fill elective office vacancies, the executive has the power to make nominations to “various boards and commissions.”
Kloeppel contended that that authority included the county board, but the appeals court specifically rejected that argument because “various boards and commissions” could not be construed by statutory interpretation to include the county board.
As part of her legal position, Kloeppel argued that under the executive form of government, “the office of county board chairman does not exist.” The trial judge rejected that assertion because county-executive law “does not prohibit use of that title.”
The appeals court, however, went further, finding not only that the position does exist but that it also retains the appointment power outlined in one of the two conflicting statutes.