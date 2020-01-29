SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman has officially announced two judicial vacancies in Champaign County, opening the way for applications.
Judges Jeff Ford and Heidi Ladd recently announced their intentions to retire from the circuit judgeships they hold prior to the end of their terms.
Ford intends to retire March 25 and Ladd on July 1. Both ran for their seats as Republicans.
Garman has assembled a panel of citizens to help screen the applicants. The two appointees will serve until the first Monday in December 2022.
“We will attempt to identify persons who will be capable and committed to serving the people in this important position,” Garman said when asked if she plans to appoint only people who intend to run for election in November 2022.
Both Ford and Ladd are resident circuit judges, meaning that whoever runs for their seats will have to be elected only from Champaign County and not the other five counties in the circuit: DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt.
Applicants must be lawyers licensed to practice in Illinois.
The application form and instructions can be found on the Supreme Court’s website at illinoiscourts.gov.
Applications must be in by Feb. 18.