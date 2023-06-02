URBANA — The next police chief in Urbana is on track to earn an annual salary of $205,000, according to an employment contract going to the city council at a special meeting Monday.
The council is being asked to authorize Mayor Diane Marlin to execute an employment contract with the sole finalist for the chief’s job, Larry Boone, a 33-year law enforcement professional who retired as chief of police in Norfolk, Va., last year.
The term of the city’s contract with Boone would begin on or after Monday through June 30, 2025.
Under other terms of the contract, Boone would receive benefits including 20 days of vacation effective with the start of his employment, and he would accrue an additional 20 days of vacation annually on the anniversary of his employment until the accruals catch up with the city’s vacation accrual schedule for management employees.
Boone also would be issued a take-home vehicle for transportation needs related to his job and $20,000 for relocation expenses, and he would have six months to relocate his primary residence to Urbana.
Boone is replacing former Chief Bryant Seraphin, who retired in April 2022. He was selected through a national search done under contract for the city by Polihire, which selected top candidates for city officials to interview.
“From those interviews, staff and the mayor determined that Mr. Boone was clearly the most qualified, experienced candidate, and that his leadership and law enforcement strategies provided the most clear fit to those that had been identified during the search,” said Urbana Human Resources and Finance Director/Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Hannan and Human Resources Manager Femi Fletcher in a memo to the council.
Boone was also interviewed by city council members and other local stakeholders and introduced to the public during two in-person town hall sessions in May.
“From each of these interactions, city staff collected resoundingly positive feedback regarding Mr. Boone’s candidacy as Urbana’s next chief of police,” Hannan and Fletcher said.
Boone, who worked his way up in Norfolk from patrol officer to chief, was named officer of the year and nominated a second year. He won a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association, a distinguished service medal and 34 commendation letters/awards.
He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University and is an FBI National Academy graduate.