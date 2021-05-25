CHAMPAIGN — Flags statewide have been lowered to half-staff, per the order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Police officers have been wearing mourning bands on their badges, and an around-the-clock guard has stood at the home of Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim since he was shot and killed responding to a domestic incident last Wednesday.
Now, police and other first responders in several counties will be joining Officer Oberheim’s family and friends in saying their final goodbyes at his visitation and funeral service.
The visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today, and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Maranatha Church, 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur.
Tolono Deputy Police Chief John Brown said he will be at the funeral, and he’s guessing the police presence there will be “quite heavy.”
The funeral is open to family, friends, first responders and invited guests only, but Champaign police are hoping the public will also pay their respects by lining the route of a law enforcement procession that will begin about 1:30 p.m. after the funeral and end at Monticello Township Cemetery.
“That would be a good opportunity for the public,” Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said.
The procession will move at a low speed, and intersections along the route will be blocked for pedestrian safety, police said.
Yelich said most of the Champaign Police Department will be at a first-responder walk-through at the end of the visitation, other than on-duty officers, and mutual aid from other police departments will be on hand helping cover the city.
Some of the first responders planning to come to join Champaign police at the visitation, funeral or both are Urbana police and fire departments; Mahomet, Monticello, Rantoul and Tolono police; and the sheriff’s offices in Piatt and Ford counties.
John Carter, chief of Monticello police, said the city’s public works and fire departments will help with traffic control for the procession.
Given the number of people who turned out without much notice to line the procession route from Urbana to Decatur last week, he said, “I think we’d have much more.”
Officers from Monticello and many other police departments — University of Illinois, Illinois State University, Rantoul, Decatur, Mt. Zion, Atwood and Maroa and the Piatt County sheriff’s office — have been taking four- or eight-hour shifts outside the Oberheim home since the evening of the officer’s death, Carter said.
He also said some officers’ wives plan to visit Officer Oberheim’s wife after the funeral.
“I think they’re going to wait for a week after to let things settle down for her,” he said.
Assistant Chief of Operations Matt Ballinger said UI police have been helping with traffic and escorts and will be doing the same for the visitation and funeral.
UI and Urbana police will be sending honor guards, and Ballinger said UI police will also be sending therapy dogs to the visitation and/or funeral. “Really, people find them very comforting,” he said.
All agencies in the area are pitching in to help Champaign, Ballinger said.
“Our part of this is to pick up for CPD (Champaign Police Department) so they can grieve,” he said.
Jeff Hamilton, spokesman for the city of Champaign, said Champaign police have sent a family liaison to support the Oberheim family and the city has canceled tonight’s city council meeting.
“The city is doing everything it can to support Officer Oberheim’s family during this very difficult time,” he said.
Perhaps some indication of support for the Oberheim family in the public has been the rapid sale of T-shirts bearing Officer Oberheim’s name and badge number.
Urbana Fire Dept. Lt. Matt Ennis of Truck House T’s said already about 2,000 of the shirts have been sold, with all proceeds going to the family.
The shirts can be ordered online at bit.ly/34dnB7Z.