CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Community Coalition drew dozens of local stakeholders to its meeting Wednesday to discuss police and crime updates, youth development programs and the topic of helping those getting out of prison re-enter society.
Area police chiefs opened with crime updates in Champaign-Urbana and on the University of Illinois and Parkland College campuses since the coalition last met Oct. 13.
Since then, there have been three additional homicides in the city of Champaign, said interim police Chief Matthew Henson.
One was the Oct. 20 shooting in the 200 block of Kenwood Road that claimed the life of Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner, 19, of Rantoul. Henson said an investigation is well underway.
“We’ve made some good progress on it,” he said. “We hope to bring it to a resolution sooner rather than later.”
The other two homicides occurred on Halloween weekend. Jadeen T. Moore, 19, was fatally shot Oct. 30 near an abandoned home in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, while Brandon D. Kelly, 20, was killed Oct. 31 at an apartment complex on West Bradley Avenue near the Parkland campus.
Parkland administrators and the college’s counseling office began multiple talking groups after the shooting, said Parkland police Chief Matt Kopmann.
“Some of our students live in that area, so we thought we’d open it up and have some conversations about that,” he said.
Champaign police have responded to 231 confirmed reports of shots fired this year, including 15 homicides to date.
In Urbana, there have been three additional shootings since Oct. 13, with no fatalities. The city has seen a total of 93 reports of shots fired and eight homicides in 2021.
Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin keeps track of the average days between shootings. This year’s rate has been just below one every three days, compared with one every 11 or 12 days a couple years ago, he said.
“It’s still a tremendous pace, but at least we’re not running any faster,” Seraphin said.
The Champaign and Urbana police departments unveiled some new administrative practices and techniques this month, including an online reporting system for certain crimes in Champaign.
“The hope is this progresses over the next several months to year, that we can build this system out even more,” Henson said.
Champaign police have returned to a district concept where lieutenants are responsible for geographic areas of the city.
Urbana’s crisis co-response team began operations in mid-October, where an officer with social-work credentials and a counselor from behavioral-health agency Rosecrance follow-up for calls related to mental- or behavioral-health crises.
“There aren’t social workers in Urbana that are riding around in police cars going to calls for service; this is after the fact,” Seraphin said.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman mentioned an Oct. 14 incident where shots were fired at a house. No suspect information is available at this time, he said.
University of Illinois police Chief Alice Cary discussed a shooting in the “core of campus,” where a gun battle resulted in officers finding nine bullet casings. A detective sergeant is taking the lead on the investigation, Cary said.
The UI is continuing its co-responder model for mental-health calls, including using social workers in emergency scenarios.
“Calls for service for mental health and crisis intervention has been up, and I think that’s part of the stressors students are dealing with midterms and their studies and being away from home,” Cary said. “But there’s been some serious calls, like suicidal ideation, that our crisis counselors have been able to mitigate.”
Representatives from the Champaign school district’s Youth Employment Services program talked about progress from the summer, with organizer Mindy Smith reporting that 66 students worked a total of 4,645 hours at 24 different employers.
The meeting wrapped up with a panel about re-entry services for the formerly incarcerated, led by representatives from Rosecrance, the Housing Authority of Champaign County, the Re-Entry Council and First Followers.