URBANA — A convicted felon who had a loaded gun while arguing with another person has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
Michael Walls, 31, who last lived in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty in April to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with his April 2, 2022, arrest by Champaign police.
About 3:15 a.m. that day, a Champaign police officer saw a man with a gun arguing with another person at the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road. When the man with the gun left, the officer followed him, made a traffic stop and the person in the car, identified as Walls, walked away from him.
He was arrested and police found a fully loaded pistol in plain view on the passenger seat.
On Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher sought a sentence of six years for Walls, while Public Defender Lis Pollock asked for the minimum sentence of three years.
Walls’ prior convictions were in 2010 and 2012 for battery and aggravated robbery in Cook County.
Pollock argued that Walls, a father of a young child, accepted responsibility for his crime and had a good employment record and the support of his employer.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the mid-range sentence. Walls was given credit for 411 days already served in jail. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.