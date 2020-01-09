DANVILLE — Police are searching for three men after recovering a vehicle stolen from a delivery driver at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said shortly after 7 p.m., a woman who was delivering pizzas in the 800 block of Harrison Street left the vehicle when three men, two of whom had guns, approached her and got in. Webb said the woman tried to fight the men off, but one pointed a gun at her and threatened her. The suspects then drove away.
Police later found the vehicle in an alley near Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue. Webb said the men took the pizza and some of the victim’s personal items. He said no one was hurt.
If you have information on this crime, please call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.