DANVILLE — An armed robber got away with a pizza Monday in Danville, police said.
According to a report, at 8:23 p.m., a Papa John’s driver was getting out of his vehicle to deliver a pizza in the 900 block of Zeiter Court when a man approached him with a handgun and demanded the food.
The robber took the pizza and left on foot, police said. He was wearing a black mask, jeans and a black coat, and was last seen running west towards Griffin Street.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.