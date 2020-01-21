CHAMPAIGN — An argument over a woman led to the stabbing of one man and the arrest of another Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
Champaign police arrested Christopher Torry, 22, who listed an address in the 100 block of Kenwood Road on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery following the midday stabbing at the Gramercy Park Apartments.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said a neighbor saw a man bleeding at the complex about 12:15 p.m. and called police.
Officers learned that Torry found the 20-year-old man there with his girlfriend, became upset and allegedly stabbed him several times. The girlfriend was also reportedly hit in the melee.
The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not immediately known.
Torry is expected to be formally charged Wednesday.