CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is expected to be charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting last month in that city where a house was hit.
A release from Champaign police said officers arrested Tyrone Gordon, 21, at his home in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, following a court-authorized search about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Geoff Coon said Gordon was arrested on an outstanding warrant in an alleged burglary for which he is alleged to have violated his probation. But police also think Gordon was involved in a May 28 shooting in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive.
Officers were sent to that area just after 1 p.m. that Friday and found 13 spent bullet casings in the road and damage to a home in the 1400 block of Sunset. No other damage or injuries were reported.
Police developed information that led them to Gordon, who was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
In his home, they found four cannabis plants and a scale, but no gun.
He is being held in the county jail pending a court hearing Thursday afternoon.