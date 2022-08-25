CHAMPAIGN — A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on West University Avenue last month that seriously injured another man.
Jazonte Sanders, 20, for whom authorities listed an address in the 1000 block of Westfield Drive, Champaign, was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
The Class X felony charges allege that about 7:35 p.m. July 5, Sanders shot a 20-year-old man who was driving a sport utility vehicle in the 1600 block of West University Avenue between Victor and Fair streets.
The man was hit multiple times in the torso by someone firing from an SUV that had pulled up alongside his.
After being shot, the victim crashed his SUV into a light pole while the shooter took off fast to the east.
Despite his injuries, the victim got out of his vehicle and was helped by a nearby resident until police arrived.
The victim has been released from the hospital and continues to recuperate, police said.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday left Sanders' bond at $1 million, an amount set last week by Judge Sam Limentato when police sought the arrest warrant for Sanders.
Sanders was arrested in Urbana by Champaign police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force.
He is due back in court on Sept. 21 for a probable cause hearing.