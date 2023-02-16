Sign up to have our top headlines emailed at 6 a.m. daily
URBANA — A 45-year-old man is in custody charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Urbana man three months ago.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said a U.S. Marshal located Daric Davis, whose last known local address was in the 400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, about 7:35 a.m. Thursday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Kiler Drive in Champaign.
He is charged with the first-degree murder of Taveon C. Davis, 24, of Urbana.
Cervantes said Taveon Davis, who is not related to Daric Davis, was shot in the torso inside a house in the 1300 block of Philo just after 7 p.m. Nov. 9. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The victim was visiting the home of a person also known to Daric Davis.
Daric Davis came to the home after Taveon Davis was already there, and some kind of dispute occurred that spurred the shooting, Cervantes said.
He declined to elaborate on a motive but said Daric Davis was immediately identified as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest with a $2 million bond was issued the next day.
“We believe he was the sole person involved,” Cervantes said.
He left the home and has been at large since.
“He was good at eluding us," Cervantes said. "We believe he was out of state for a while but returned."
Daric Davis was booked into the Champaign County jail about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after being interviewed for several hours by Urbana police detectives. He’s expected to appear in court Friday.
Police do not have the gun used to kill Mr. Davis.
Mr. Davis' murder was the third homicide of 2022 in Urbana. Police have now made arrests in two of those.