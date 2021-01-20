URBANA — A Champaign man is in police custody, accused of shooting another man late last summer in Champaign.
Henry Pettigrew, 32, who listed an address on Hedge Court, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Olympian Road in Urbana by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A warrant had been issued for Pettigrew’s arrest in late September after he was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 15.
Police were sent to the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue about 11:30 p.m. that Tuesday and learned that a man had been shot in the jaw and the abdomen while outside the Countrybrook Apartment complex during an argument.
The man was treated at a local hospital. He later identified Pettigrew as the man who shot him as he was arguing with a woman.
Pettigrew is expected to appear in court Thursday. He is being held on $250,000 bond.
The crime he's charged with is a Class X felony, with penalties upon conviction starting at a minimum of six years in prison.