CHAMPAIGN — Police have arrested a man in connection with a July 13 shooting in the southern part of the city that left one person dead and another injured.
Trevione Robinson, 20, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of murder in the shooting that killed Jahiem Law, 20.
They were part of two large groups that police said had gathered and were fighting in a parking lot in the 1700 block of South State Street, near where it terminates at Fox Drive. Officers were called to the area at 7:39 p.m. that Thursday.
Police said as the groups fought, Robinson produced a gun and fired it, fatally striking Mr. Law in the head and also hitting a 21-year-old Champaign woman in the leg. Both were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana; Mr. Law succumbed to his injuries a short time later, while the woman was treated and released.
Police said everyone scattered when the shots rang out, but officers arriving on the scene were able to detain several of them for questioning.
Although an arrest has been made, police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.