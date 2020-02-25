URBANA — A Champaign man has turned himself in for the murder of a woman in her home over the weekend and is expected to be in court Wednesday.
Antoine D. Craig, 37, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Valley Road, made contact with Rantoul police about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday and was eventually arrested by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies for the first-degree murder of Tenesha Jenkins.
Ms. Jenkins, 34, was found dead in her home in the 2200 block of Dale Drive about 11:38 a.m. Sunday.
A release from Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that the two were “involved in a relationship” and had been seen together in downtown Champaign in the early morning hours Sunday. Witnesses said the two had a disagreement in a parking lot and left separately.
Friends of Ms. Jenkins reported that Craig was at her home mid-morning Sunday, that there were signs of a struggle, and that during a video chat on social media, Craig reported she was fine. He said she was sleeping and refused to bring her to the phone.
A concerned person asked sheriff’s deputies to check on her welfare and when they got to the house, they saw a man who left out the back door as they knocked on the front.
The deputies found Ms. Jenkins deceased in a bedroom and signs of a struggle.
Other witnesses reported that later on Sunday Craig asked for a ride to a liquor store and made statements about getting into a physical fight with his girlfriend. He had what appeared to be blood on his shoes.
Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy done on her Tuesday in Urbana confirmed she had not been shot but he said the cause of her death is still being investigated.
Court records show Craig has been to the Department of Corrections for a number of low-level offenses dating back to 2001, including obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under revocation.
Twice, in 2009, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery but both cases were dismissed. Ms. Jenkins was not involved in either of those cases.
Craig also has a pending unlawful use of weapons charge stemming from a Dec. 25 arrest.
A Go Fund Me account to help defray the cost of Ms. Jenkins’ funeral had raised almost $4,200 in two days.