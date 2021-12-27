MAHOMET — An Arrowsmith man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Mahomet.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said William S. Rigsby, 70, was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said about 12:40 p.m., Mr. Rigsby was westbound on U.S. 150 at the intersection of Oak Creek Road when he turned into the path of an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer.
“We believe the driver of the westbound car may have had a medical issue because he veered into the turn lane and then turned into the truck pulling the trailer carrying concrete,” Metzler said.
The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were not injured.
Metzler said it took Corn Belt Fire Protection District personnel about two hours to extricate Mr. Rigsby from his vehicle.
U.S. 150 was closed to traffic for at least three hours.
Northrup said an autopsy on Mr. Rigsby will be performed Thursday.