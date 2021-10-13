DANVILLE — Fire investigators determined a Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a Danville home was the work of an arsonist.
The blaze, called in at 4:45 p.m., caused an estimated $25,000 damage, not including contents, to the one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home in the 500 block of Grant Street.
Fire Lt. Christopher McMahon said the blaze was ruled to be arson because “it was determined the fire started in an area that had no other probable cause.”
He said the investigation continues.
McMahon said fire was blowing out one side of the house with heavy smoke conditions when firefighters arrived. Fire units cleared the scene around 7:45 p.m., while investigators remained on site for another two hours.
No one was home at the time the fire was called in, and there were no injuries, although two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion. McMahon said they did not require hospital treatment.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the call.
McMahon said it was originally thought someone was still in the house when the fire was ongoing, requiring firefighters to enter to look for them.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact McMahon at 217-431-2371.