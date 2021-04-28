URBANA — An Arthur man who pleaded guilty to sexually molesting a preteen girl in his care was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.
In a rambling statement that went on for several minutes when he was given a chance to speak, Christopher Landess, 52, told Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum at least three times that he had a “ridiculously good” relationship with his victim.
Landess suggested that he was accused of sexually molesting the teen in because he refused to cave to “blackmail” demands.
“I’m sitting here not because I’m guilty but because people couldn’t get me to do what they wanted me to do,” Landess said.
His comments came after testimony from Champaign police Detective Amy Petrilli, who shared with the judge details that came from a Children’s Advocacy Center interview of the victim conducted in April 2020.
The child revealed that she was 11 to 12 years old in 2017 and in the care of Landess in his former home in Champaign when the abuse started.
“He treated her like his girlfriend,” Petrilli said.
She said Landess bought clothing and underwear for the girl and instructed her to model them for her and take pictures of herself in them to share with him.
Petrilli also detailed acts of sexual touching that Landess engaged in with the child.
The girl kept the information to herself until about a year ago, when a 13-year-old girl in Moultrie County, the daughter of a friend of Landess, revealed to authorities that he made unwelcome sexual advances to her.
The Champaign County victim then told her mother about what had happened to her earlier.
Landess faces a separate criminal charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Moultrie County that is expected to go forward now that he has been sentenced in Champaign County.
Landess pleaded guilty in late January before Rosenbaum to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a crime that normally carries a maximum of up to 60 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to limit her sentencing recommendation at 30 years and dismissed two other felony counts in return for Landess’ plea.
She said she also wanted to spare the victim from having to testify at trial.
Alferink argued that Landess deserved the 30 years, calling the emotional effects on the victim “horrifying.”
“He is a sexual predator who preys on whoever is near him,” Alferink said.
Landess’s attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, urged the judge to consider the minimum six-year sentence for her client, whose only previous conviction in 2002 resulted in a sentence of court supervision. Miller-Jones said six years at 85 percent would be ample punishment for him.
Rosenbaum said despite Landess’ lack of criminal history, the fact that he took advantage of a child in his care was aggravating.
“He’s shown no remorse or responsibility and is blaming everybody else,” the judge said. “What he is ridiculously good at is being a sexual predator.”
Landess must serve at least 25.5 years of his sentence and was given credit for 224 days already served. Whatever sentence he receives if convicted in Moultrie County will have to be served after he completes his Champaign County sentence.
Landess will also have to register as a sex offender.