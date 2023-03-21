URBANA — Chris Brown is thinking big. Really big.
The proud member of the Urbana Fire Department began dabbling in real estate four years ago. It started with three houses.
Today, Brown owns 21 properties in Champaign-Urbana and Danville.
The goal?
“To own as many as I can, 1,500 doors,” Brown said.
Don’t bet against him.
“You’ve got the big sharks that just buy everything and own everything,” Brown said. “But the little guy like myself can give to the Section 8 (federal housing assistance program) people and can give to the single moms; there is a little niche for that. I fill that niche for a lot of moms and single dads. I’m really proud of that part.”
Real-estate ownership goes well with Brown’s job at the Urbana Fire Department.
“I work 24 hours and I’ve got two days off,” he said. “My two days off, I can manage my properties or go look for more properties.”
He can repair anything that might need some TLC. Brown describes himself as handy-ish.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, with 19 being the best, I’m probably about a 5,” Brown said.
Brown has flipped about 10 properties — buying a house that needs help, fixing it up and selling it for a tidy profit.
“That can be very risky,” Brown said. “Now I know what I’m doing. You go into it and look at the big-ticket items: the roof, windows, how is the foundation? How is the HVAC? How is the water heater? If those things aren’t too messed up, it’s a project I like to take on.”
The 36-year-old father of two is coming up on his second anniversary with wife Tracy. They have been together for 13 years. Tracy, who is originally from Chicago, is a second-grade teacher at Champaign’s Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.
Their oldest son, Brayden, just turned 9, and Maverick is 3.
Before you ask, no, he was not named after the “Top Gun” character played by Tom Cruise.
“We don’t know how we came up with the name,” Brown said.
The Browns live in Champaign near Parkland College.
Where did they meet? At the former Highdive in downtown Champaign. Brown was a security guard and Tracy’s sister was a bartender.
Tight quarters
The son of Elizabeth and Glenn Brown, Brown grew up in a three-bedroom house in Champaign’s Dobbins Downs neighborhood — with eight siblings. The four girls shared one room, the boys were in another and Mom and Dad slept in the third.
“They bought the house when I was born,” Brown said. “They’ve been there 36 years.”
The Browns’ kids are excelling, with multiple undergraduate or advanced degrees among them. And some grandkids, too.
“They’re very proud of us,” Brown said.
There was a time or two early in his life when Brown could have made a poor choice. The idea of disappointing his parents was a strong deterrent.
Brown attended Garden Hills Elementary, Franklin Middle School and Central High School.
He was involved in three sports in high school, playing football and basketball and running track.
After graduation in 2005, Brown enrolled at Eastern Illinois University. At first, he was going to walk on for football, but he went out for track instead. He was a long jumper and triple jumper.
After a year at the Charleston school, Brown decided to return home and attend Parkland College. He wanted to work and help his family. He spent time at the post office, FedEx and the Champaign Park District.
Soon, Brown realized finishing college had to be his priority. So, he returned to EIU to study to become a physical education teacher. Later, he changed his major to exercise science and kinesiology, setting himself up to be a personal trainer.
Brown worked for six years as a personal trainer at Charter Fitness. In 2013, he added a master’s degree in fitness from EIU.
“I was padding my resume so I could be a personal trainer for the NBA or the NFL,” Brown said.
Brown tried coaching, spending three years on Anthony Figueroa’s men’s basketball staff at Parkland. They finished fifth in the nation his second year and sixth in his third.
Perfect fit
During his final season at Parkland, Brown started thinking about a career change. Someone suggested firefighting as an option. He read the book “Smoke Your Firefighter Interview” cover to cover. It laid out the profession, and a light bulb popped above Brown’s head.
“’You know what? This is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing in my life,’” Brown said.
He began testing to become a firefighter and landed a job with the Urbana department. He has been there for five years.
“The rest is history,” Brown said.
He is Firefighter Brown for now. He is testing for a promotion this year. Other opportunities come later.
“I just want to be the best firefighter I can be,” Brown said.
There have been some dangerous moments, going into unknown buildings. He handles calls involving shootings and drug overdoses.
“Every day is a challenge and every day is something new, and I think that’s what I love the most about it,” Brown said.
There are joyful moments too, like the time he helped save twin babies.
“They are perfectly fine,” Brown said. “They are 3 years old now.”
Preserving someone’s home brings a special feeling.
Staying close
Yes, Brown is busy. But there is some down time.
“My days off, I get to breathe,” he said. “When I manage my properties, it’s things I enjoy. If I want to go something, I can go do something.”
Brown has a strong support system, starting with his family.
Centennial Assistant Principal and athletic director Kaleb Carter is his best friend. They’ve known each other since the sixth grade at Franklin. They were the best men in each other’s weddings.
They are part of a core group of friends that go back to high school.
Carter points out Brown’s willingness to help the community and the family — without complaint.
“Since I have the time off with the two days, I’m kind of the go-to,” Brown said. “’Hey, Brown is going to be free.’”