URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had an assault weapon in a car last fall has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Hurchel McClain, 43, who last lived in the 600 block of South State Street, for drug treatment while he’s imprisoned.
McClain pleaded guilty in April to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Nov. 19, he was a passenger in a car in which police found two guns.
He admitted having an AK-47-style assault weapon while his co-defendant, Jeremiah Martin, 45, of Rantoul, admitted he possessed a shotgun.
Martin pleaded guilty in late March to being an armed habitual criminal and was subsequently sentenced to 6.5 years in prison by Rosenbaum.
Being convicted felons, neither man was supposed to have weapons.
The two came to the attention of Champaign police on that day when they showed up uninvited at a home on Apricot Drive in the Shadowwood Trailer Park off North Market Street in Champaign and refused to leave.
A 16-year-old boy there threatened them with a knife to get them to leave. McClain, upset at his treatment by the teen, said they were going to get guns and be back.
The teen called police, who found McClain and Martin in a car nearby with a shotgun and the assault weapon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah argued for the maximum 14 years in prison for McClain, saying the facts warranted a long sentence.
“There is no reason this defendant is returning to the scene of a dispute with an AK-47-style gun other than to shoot up that residence,” said Umlah, noting that McClain also had a second loaded magazine for the gun.
Making it worse, Umlah argued, is that McClain was drunk at the time. The prosecutor said McClain had failed for many years to address an alcohol and substance-abuse issue.
McClain’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, argued that McClain’s serious prior criminal convictions were 20 years earlier — unlawful restraint in 2003 and burglary and aggravated driving under the influence in 2002. He also had a misdemeanor battery conviction from 2017.
She noted that he had earned his high school diploma while previously imprisoned then got out and went to Parkland College and obtained an associate degree and had been employed for many years. She urged the judge to impose a sentence closer to the minimum of three years. Prison was mandated because of McClain’s record.
McClain told the judge he took full responsibility for what he now knows “was a terrible mistake.”
“I’m not a criminal. I’m a professional painter and a drywall finisher. I’m still learning even at my age,” he said, asking for help for his alcohol and substance-abuse addictions.
Rosenbaum said he wanted to send a message to McClain and others that “if you get into a dispute with somebody, you don’t bring a gun to the party, so to speak.”
Although the judge said McClain seems like a “decent, hard-working guy,” he called the decision to have the guns a “really stupid mistake,” apparently fueled by alcohol.
“I don’t know what you were going to do with them, but the facts and the circumstances are really frightening,” Rosenbaum said.
The judge declined McClain’s request for a brief release to take care of his affairs and say goodbye to his dog before going to prison.
McClain is eligible for day-for-day good time in prison and was given credit for 202 days already served in jail.
The judge also ordered that the guns be forfeited to Champaign police.