MONTICELLO — Illinois State troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Piatt County that has claimed at least one life.
Preliminary information is that the crash happened at 2 p.m. on Illinois 105 at County Road 1350 N, about 2 miles south of Monticello.
Trooper Joe Rush said the road is closed — traffic is being detoured around the crash site at Kratz Road and County Road 1300 N — and will likely remain closed until about 8 p.m. while accident reconstructionists do their work.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.