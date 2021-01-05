DANVILLE — The city of Danville has reached a settlement with the family of an autistic man who alleged in a federal lawsuit that police used excessive force in 2017 when they used a Taser multiple times.
In a stipulation filed Monday, both sides agreed to dismiss the case filed on behalf of Guadalupe Whobrey, the man’s mother.
Her attorney, Chicago-based Natalie Adeeyo, said the settlement was for $115,000 but declined to share further details.
An attorney for the city could not be reached for comment.
According to the suit, the defendant’s 29-year-old son, Kyle, was diagnosed with autism and other mental disabilities, is nonverbal and unable to care for himself and lived in a group home for disabled adults on Warrington Avenue.
The suit claims that about 5:45 p.m. on April 6, 2017, a counselor at the home called 911 for medical assistance because a nurse believed Kyle Whobrey was possibly over-hydrating, and an ambulance and police officers were dispatched.
When the officers arrived, they encountered Whobrey as he was walking down a wheelchair ramp.
Then the suit alleges they “unlawfully and violently grabbed an obviously confused Kyle by the hands”; that one of the officers grabbed his shirt and pulled it over his head; and that the officers used a Taser on him about 14 times.
The suit claims the counselor repeatedly told the officers that Whobrey was disabled and nonverbal and didn’t understand them.
The suit also claims that the officers wrote in their reports that they used the Taser on Whobrey only three times.
“This was demonstrably false and is bellied (sic) by the physical injuries on Kyle’s body, which … plainly show at least 10 distinctive Taser marks on Kyle’s back alone,” the suit says, referring to a photograph.
In the city’s response to the lawsuit, attorney Daniel Corbett said Whobrey was “exhibiting increasingly violent behavior” and that he had “damaged property at the subject residence, refused to enter the ambulance or cooperate with the EMS crew, refused multiple commands from officers and was increasingly agitated and combative to the officers.”
The city’s attorney also denied the Taser was used 14 times and that officers falsely stated how many times the Taser was used.
The lawsuit said Whobrey suffered physical pain, injury and permanent scarring and “continues to suffer severe extreme anxiety, including when he sees anyone in uniform, even though his own father was in the military for over 20 years.”
Adeeyo said Whobrey is doing better now and is living in a different group home.