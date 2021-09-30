DANVILLE — The attorney for the family of a 25-year-old Danville man whose body was found earlier this month near Peru, Ill., said Jelani Day did not travel there from Bloomington to swim.
Hallie Bezner said she and Mr. Day’s family believe he was the victim of foul play. And Bezner questioned the assignment of the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit to help investigate the case.
“The way it was explained to me, I’ve got the impression they’re trying to ‘shrink’ Jelani,” Bezner said. “I don’t think they believe foul play is involved in this.”
Mr. Day’s body was found Sept. 4 floating near the south bank of the Illinois River in LaSalle County — nine days after his car was discovered in a wooded area of Peru and 10 days after he had been reported missing by his family.
The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday that forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison led to identifying the body as that of Mr. Day, who was a graduate student at Illinois State University.
Bezner said it became evident to a private investigator whom the family hired that something was amiss in the case. She said the investigator went to the site where the car was found.
“It was Labor Day weekend, but he called me after he went out there and said, ‘This is bizarre.’ I’ve had several people tell me how bizarre it was,” Bezner said.
“Even looking on Google maps doesn’t do justice to the strangeness” of where the car was found, she said.
Bezner said it’s a small area in a neighborhood that is not near a highway where a foot path has been worn in over the years.
The foot path is “6 inches to 12 inches wide where the grass is beat down on either side, so it’s difficult to believe a car went in there if you don’t see the trees had been run over by the car,” Bezner said.
The car wasn’t visible from the street.
“That’s why I’m confident in saying he didn’t put it there knowingly or willingly,” Bezner said. “Someone who knows Peru put that car there.”
She said Mr. Day had never been to Peru.
It was quite hot and humid that weekend. Some of Mr. Day’s clothes were found on the river bank, which Bezner estimates is 3 miles from the car’s location. Other articles of his clothing were found in the car, and he was wearing some when found.
“There is no way on Earth you’re going to park your car in a wooded area and walk 3 miles ... to go for a swim,” she said, especially in those weather conditions.
Even more telling: The car’s license plates had been removed. Police said Mr. Day’s wallet was discovered at another location, and his phone is missing.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon agreed the circumstances were quite unusual but said police have no evidence that points to foul play.
Bezner said the family requested a second autopsy, which was conducted Monday in Chicago, and another forensic pathologist review.
Police are also asking for the public’s help identifying a young Black man who knocked at the door of a Peru residence during daylight hours around the time of Mr. Day’s disappearance. He walked away from the residence when no one answered. Bezner said the family indicated that the man on the video was not Mr. Day.
She said the family was sent the video Aug. 27 by Bloomington police. Bezner said she assumed police would make it public but have not until now.
“A Black male in a town that’s 97 percent White, it seems you’d want to find out who that person was,” Bezner said. “It seems like that would be a pretty important person to identify. I negligently gave the police the benefit of the doubt. I just assumed the police had figured out who that person was. I should not have made that assumption.”
Bezner said the private investigator has been getting calls, emails and texts with tips about the case, but most lead nowhere. She said there are still leads to follow up on.
“They’ve spent umpteen hours looking for video, any possible home or video where (Mr. Day) might have been,” she said. “I think the chances of finding anything new are dwindling.”
Bezner said the case has taken a toll on the Day family.
“The Day family are just the nicest people,” she said. “Anyone who has lost a child ... but to lose a child and not know what happened to them is just unfathomable.”
Bezner said she doesn’t think Mr. Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has slept since Aug. 24.
“The whole family, they’re all professional adults who have put their lives on hold now,” she said.
Members of the multi-jurisdictional unit investigating the case, which includes Illinois State Police, the Peru, LaSalle and Bloomington departments and the FBI unit, are expected to meet daily.