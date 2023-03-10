URBANA — Criminal charges have been dismissed against two men who were accused almost three years ago of not paying sales taxes from a Champaign business to the state.
In August 2020, Prakashkumar Patel, 46, of Mahomet, then owner of Blue Star II Convenience Store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., C, and his corporate manager, Kirtikumar Patel, 53, of Champaign, were each charged with theft of government funds and sales tax evasion in a case initiated by the special prosecutions bureau of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.
However, on Feb. 27, attorneys for that office informed Champaign County Judge Roger Webber that the charges should be dismissed and that was done.
A spokesman for the Illinois Attorney General’s office said attorneys would not comment on the reason for the dismissals.
Prakashkumar Patel had also been charged with filing fraudulent Illinois business tax returns for the 2016 and 2017 tax years.
At the time the charges were filed, Raoul alleged that the pair collected the correct sales tax but then under-reported those numbers to the store’s accountant and pocketed the difference. The charges alleged that between 2013 and 2018, the men had failed to forward more than $100,000 in sales tax to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Attorneys for the Patels could not be reached for comment.