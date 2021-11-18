HAMMOND — Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross was injured after being reportedly rammed by a semitrailer during an attempted traffic stop this week in Hammond.
Bross was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released, according to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Monday when Bross attempted to stop a black 1993 Kenworth semi with no trailer attached for an alleged traffic violation.
After Bross initiated the stop, the vehicle fled toward the village of Hammond.
At the intersection of Seventh and A streets in Hammond, the operator of the semi put it in reverse and rammed into the front end of Bross' police car, rendering it inoperable. Sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after the accident and assisted Bross.
The semi fled the scene and was found unoccupied near La Place.
On Tuesday, Corey L. Larimore, 52, of Atwood was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery to a police officer, also a Class 2 felony; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
He is in Piatt County jail being held on $100,000 bond.
Larimore made his initial court appearance Thursday morning in front of Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades. He was assigned a public defender, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday.