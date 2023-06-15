URBANA — An Atwood man who admitted he broke into a home in Mahomet earlier this year has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Justin J. McMillan, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to residential burglary, admitting that on March 16, he entered a home on Piatt Street intending to steal.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a woman reported on March 17 that there was a man outside her home with a sword arguing with someone.
The woman said she was moving and discovered several items missing.
Deputies spoke to the man with the sword, identified as McMillan, and he told them he worked for the owners of the trailer park, which turned out not to be true.
A neighbor had shown deputies a photo she took that showed McMillan taking items from the home, the interior of which appeared to be ransacked.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said McMillan had previous convictions for burglary, criminal damage to property, and battery. He was given credit for 91 days already served.
Reynolds dismissed a separate criminal count of obstructing justice against McMillan, who allegedly gave a relative’s name at the jail when he was booked.