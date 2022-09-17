ATWOOD - Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic dispute call in Atwood during which a Piatt County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun.
No one was hit by gunfire in the disturbance that took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Missouri Street in Atwood.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said Marc Thompson, 39, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault, domestic battery and resisting police.
Vpgelzang declined to identify the deputy, who will remain on leave while the incident is investigated.
He said deputies were responding to a domestic dispute and on the way, learned that Thompson was allegedly armed with a gun.
Deputies found him and other people in the home, including juveniles.
Vogelzang said verbal commands were given but not followed and the deputy fired. No one was hit by gunfire nor were any deputies injured, Vogelzang said.
Vogelzang said because a duty weapon was fired, he asked state police to investigate.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said she would review reports to see what charges might be filed against Thompson on Monday.