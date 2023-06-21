MONTICELLO — An Atwood man who admitted hitting his wife and pointing a gun at a deputy who came to help her will be sentenced in August.
Marc Thompson, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Gary Webber in Piatt County Circuit Court to domestic battery and aggravated assault in connection with a Sept. 17 incident at the family home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman told Webber that Thompson’s wife called 911 to report that she and her four children were locked in a bedroom because her husband, who had struck her head against the ground several times, had a gun.
A deputy arrived about 2 a.m., could see Thompson through a door and told him to put his arms where the deputy could see them. Thompson refused, telling the deputy he needed a warrant.
Thompson continued pacing around the house as deputies tried to coax him out peacefully.
He continued to refuse to come out with his hands up, telling the deputies that if they approached, he would shoot them.
Dedman said Thompson pointed a gun in the direction of a deputy, who responded by firing six shots. Thompson was not injured but went back in the house.
Other deputies were able to get his wife and children out safely.
When Thompson later came onto the porch with items in his hands, deputies fired a Taser at him and arrested him.
In exchange for his guilty pleas to the misdemeanor battery and the felony assault charges, the state agreed to dismiss, after he’s sentenced, other felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Webber will decide the appropriate sentence for Thompson, ranging from probation to one to three years in prison, on Aug. 8.