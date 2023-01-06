MONTICELLO — Piatt County officials are asking folks in and around Monticello to be on the lookout for an 18-year-old male who is missing.
Kayden Kelley is autistic and was last seen walking on Bell Avenue in Monticello near his home about 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Authorities believe he may have been headed to Allerton Park.
Kelley is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with Reebok on it, black pants and Crocs shoes in a camouflage pattern.
If anyone sees Kelley or knows where he is, they are asked to please call 911.