MELVIN — Matthew W. Borden’s former landlord said she was “very much shocked” to learn that the 43-year-old Ford County man, whom she remembered as a “very respectful, decent guy,” is accused of murdering two people in neighboring Iroquois County before taking his own life following a high-speed chase with police in Colorado.
“We got along with him good,” said Fairbury resident Tiffany Osborn, who along with her husband leased an apartment in Melvin to Borden and his wife. “He was always very respectful, a decent guy.”
She said she never would have thought that Borden would be capable of the crimes he is suspected of committing last weekend: the fatal shootings of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, and Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford.
Osborn said Borden and his wife had rented an apartment in the 200 block of West First Street in Melvin. At some point, however, Borden was sent to prison for a probation violation, and his wife then stopped paying rent, resulting in her being evicted earlier this year.
Borden, formerly of Gibson City, was on a five-year probation after his 2017 release from federal prison. He was sentenced to 11 years for robbing the Dewey State Bank on Oct. 7, 2006.
He previously was charged in Ford County with criminal sexual assault in 2002, along with domestic battery, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond in 2006. However, all of the charges ended up being dropped.
Despite his past, Borden was not particularly well known to local authorities.
“I had never dealt with him, ever,” said Ford County sheriff’s deputy Dave Kaeding, who regularly patrols Melvin.
After serving time in a federal prison in Pennsylvania for violating his probation, Borden was released Oct. 30, according to Iroquois Sheriff’s investigator Eric Starkey. Borden was in Melvin for about a week before staying with acquaintances in Iroquois County.
“I think he was kind of bouncing around, kind of shacking up here and there,” Starkey said.
The victims and Borden all “ran in the same circles,” Starkey said, but the motive remains unclear.
“There’s a lot of information floating around out there,” Starkey said about public speculation. “You probably heard drugs had a part in this, but did it? ... I think we’d just be guessing at this point.”
Meanwhile, Starkey said that robbery “certainly” appears to be at least part of the motive behind the murder of Mr. Musk, who was found dead Saturday morning inside a residence on the same property as the Milford Auto Parts scrap yard.
As for the motive behind the killing of Ms. Williams — found dead in a ditch southwest of Sheldon — things are less clear.
Following the murder of Mr. Musk, police think that Borden stole a truck from the scrap yard and then drove it to Sheldon, where he discarded it and then stole a second vehicle.
Borden is thought to have then driven to Dexter, Iowa, where he discarded that vehicle before stealing a third car, Starkey said.
As Borden was on the lam, Iroquois authorities identified him as a suspect in the homicides. On Sunday, a warrant was issued charging him with first-degree murder.
Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, Borden was spotted by Colorado police while driving west on State Highway 14. After a trooper pulled behind the car, Borden accelerated, eventually crashing.
He fired gunshots outside the vehicle, authorities said in a news release, but it is not believed that the two officers returned fire. After a SWAT team arrived on scene, Borden was found dead next to the car, the release said.