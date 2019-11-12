CHAMPAIGN — The 69 adult dogs and 15 puppies found living in poor conditions last month in Champaign may be ready for new homes before long.
Because the resident in the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue has given up ownership of the dogs, which were removed last month, authorities won’t have to wait until the end of the court case to send them to a shelter, rescue or foster home, said Stephanie Joos, director of Champaign County Animal Control.
“For their overall health and well-being, it’s best to get them moving as soon as possible,” Joos said. “But at the same time, we want to be selective on where they go because the majority of them have never been outside. They have to be transferred to facilities or rescues that can deal with their unique issues.”
Mary Tiefenbrunn, executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, said animal control will assess the dogs’ health and behavior and determine whether they are adoptable. Those that are will receive medical care before being made available to the public, she said.
The dogs’ owner, whom officials haven’t identified, has been issued a notice to appear in court.