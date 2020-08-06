URBANA — Local law-enforcement officials are warning drivers to lock their vehicles and don’t leave the keys inside.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman reported that his office, as well as Champaign and Urbana police, have all seen a recent uptick in car thefts, often by juveniles.
Champaign police had at least three vehicle thefts a week ago and discovered a fourth that had been stolen from Savoy.
“Many times, theft of any kind, including vehicle theft, is a crime of opportunity,” the sheriff said. “Vehicles that are easy to steal are more likely to be stolen.”
Heuerman reminds people to lock their vehicles, don’t leave valuables inside the vehicle where they can be seen, do not store the title in the vehicle, use the alarm if one exists, and park in a well-lit area.
If your vehicle is stolen, immediately call police.
Be ready with your license-plate number; the make, model and year of the vehicle; and the vehicle identification number.
You should then immediately contact your insurance company to file a claim and report your vehicle stolen.
Residents are also encouraged to call 911 if they see suspicious activity.