CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a long, hard pandemic for firefighters, and the Champaign Fire Department is paying tribute to the long hours its own firefighters have spent away from their families by showing off their newest family members.
A dozen Champaign firefighters have become the parents of new babies since March 2021, and the fire department — like a proud grandparent — has shared pictures of its own little baby boom on Facebook.
All dressed in navy blue onesies made especially for the photo shoot, these babies “might even be future firefighters,” the department posted on Facebook.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Champaign’s firefighters have worked extra hard and put in a lot of overtime the past couple of years, said Deputy Chief Tyler Funk.
Posting pictures of the firefighters with their new babies was something of a tribute to the sacrifices their families make so they can do their jobs, he said.
“These guys, they give it their all when they’re here, and that doesn’t come without sacrifices away from their families,” Funk said.
While 11 of the 12 firefighters holding their babies in the pictures are men, there’s also one new first-time mom in the group, and she happens to be Champaign’s only female firefighter, Whitney Anderson.
Anderson said she and her partner, Urbana firefighter Andy Stewart, are managing to keep their 6-month-old daughter out of day care. Since firefighters work 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off, one of them is always able to be home with their baby, she said.
“It’s been great,” she said. “We’re in a good routine now.”
Anderson has been a firefighter for four-and-a-half years.
When she was 10 weeks pregnant, she was kicked in the stomach by an intoxicated patient and spent the rest of her pregnancy on desk-work duties, she said. Eight weeks after the delivery, she was back on regular firefighter duty.
Being a mom has changed the way she sees things, Anderson said.
She relates better to calls involving infants and children, and now that she also has her own child to consider, she thinks a bit more about her own safety on the job, she said.
Among the 11 new firefighter dads is Matthew Wiemelt, who’s been with Champaign for four years.
He and his wife, Jade, had their first child, a son, 11 weeks ago.
“There’s a lot less sleep involved,” Wiemelt said. “But it’s good. He’s learning new things every day, so it’s cool to watch.”
Being a dad has had an effect on him, too, he said. He doesn’t take as much overtime because he wants to be home more. And, he, too, is a bit more cautious these days.
“Before having a baby, you almost feel like you can do anything,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Funk said, it was common to have families and groups of kids from the community visiting the fire stations.
“We miss that,” he said.