CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in nine years, Champaign police historian Zane Ziegler has hit the memorabilia lottery.
At last month’s National Police Collectors Show in St. Charles, Mo., Ziegler struck up a conversation with a fellow exhibitor. Learning that Ziegler, a retired Champaign police officer, had several items from the Champaign Police Department’s history, the vendor from the Chicago area mentioned he had a Champaign police badge.
“It was badge 80. It was Tatman’s coat badge, no doubt about it. He was wearing that badge the night he was killed,” said Ziegler, a Champaign police officer from 1975 to 2003.
Ziegler was referring to Robert “Bob” Tatman, a man he never met but has come to know well in his years as an officer and the department’s historian.
Tatman, 27, was killed with his own service revolver 54 years ago on West Church Street near Mattis Avenue. His Nov. 25, 1967, slaying remains unsolved.
“I know he was wearing that coat and I know he had that badge on that coat because that’s what he wore in 1967. He would have had a smaller one (badge) on his shirt,” said Ziegler, a collector of all kinds of police memorabilia who is fluent in police badge history.
“I about fell over,” he said of his find.
It was much like he felt in September 2012 when he found on eBay the badge belonging to Thomas Dodsworth, who was also killed in the line of duty on July 6, 1913, in a shootout with a bootlegger.
Ziegler said he had been at the collectors show in St. Charles for two days and was packing up to leave when he had the conversation with the vendor who had scores of police badges and knew that at least one item in his collection hailed from a Champaign officer.
“I told him, ‘This officer was killed in ’67. I’ve got to have that badge.’ He said, ‘We could trade,’” he said. “That didn’t work out, really. He said, ‘I’ll sell it to you for cash.’”
Ziegler and the seller agreed on a price, an amount the humble public servant who still works part-time fixing police department electronics would rather not disclose. He was willing to say it exceeded the $355 he paid for Dodsworth’s “pie plate,” a reference to the large size of the badge.
Although the vendor did not have the badge with him in October, he showed Ziegler a photo of it.
The men arranged for the vendor’s granddaughter, who is from the Chicago area, to bring the badge with her on a return trip to the University of Illinois, where she’s a student. Ziegler gave her the money and had the badge in his hand on Oct. 27.
“I had no idea it was out there. Nobody did. It wasn’t on our radar,” he said.
“What are the chances I’m going to go to this (show) and the guy sitting right behind me has this badge,” said Ziegler, marveling at his good luck.
After the excitement of procuring the badge subsided, it occurred to Ziegler that he should offer it to Tatman’s family. The officer left behind a wife and four children. Ziegler stays in contact with Tatman’s youngest son, Dan, who lives in the Indianapolis area.
“I told him he could have it for free and he said he would rather it stay here with us,” said Ziegler.
The tangible piece of a tragic part of the department’s history is now on temporary display in the Christopher Oberheim briefing room, named for the third Champaign officer to die in the line of duty, where officers get a rundown of what is going on before their shifts start.
Officer Oberheim, a 44-year-old husband and father of four and 13-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department, was fatally shot May 19 as he and another officer responded to a domestic dispute at a north Champaign apartment complex.
As with Dodsworth’s badge, Ziegler is mystified as to how Tatman’s coat badge got out of the Champaign Police Department family.
In bygone years, it was up to whoever was in charge to dispose of such items, Ziegler said.
When The News-Gazette published the story of Ziegler finding Dodsworth’s badge in December 2012, Ronnie Shirley of Champaign contacted Ziegler about several badges he had inherited from his late father, Harvey, who served as police chief from 1959 to 1974.
“Ron came up with those badges and about 10 days later, he died. A lot of stuff gets pitched,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler said policies regarding equipment have also changed over the years. Some officers were required to turn in badges when they retired. Others had to pay for their own and kept them when they left the department. Often, badge numbers were reissued.
It’s been the department’s policy for a long time, however, to never reissue the badge number of any officer who has died in the line of duty, he said.
Dodsworth’s was 7, Tatman’s was 80 and Oberheim’s was 703.