A year after two young men tried unsuccessfully to rob a downtown Champaign bank, one woman cannot work and another is scared to go to work.
Two women who were working in Regions Bank on Oct. 15, 2019, when Dakir Pickens and his younger brother launched their violent attack told a judge Tuesday their lives will be forever changed.
At their request, The News-Gazette is withholding their names. Both gave emotional testimony about how the armed robbery affected them.
The assistant manager told the judge she has worked in the banking industry for 10 years and had been the victim of 12 previous bank robberies.
The 31-year-old single mother of two young boys was working on her master’s degree in banking at the time of the attack, planning to advance her career.
Pistol-whipped on the head by Dakir Pickens, she still suffers from crippling migraines, other pain in her body, insomnia and severe anxiety that has left her unable to work since the attack.
The woman was about to eat her lunch and was holding a spoon when the brothers rushed in. Dakir Pickens grabbed her by her long hair and threw her to the floor, yelling, “Where’s the money, (expletive)?”
“He hit me on the head multiple times,” she said, adding her hands were severely bruised from trying to deflect the blows with the gun. She got a cut on the head that bled “profusely,” soaking her hair and clothing. It required four staples to close.
Pickens demanded the money and access to the teller area. She didn’t comply.
“I was crying because I was physically hurt and in shock. I didn’t tell him no. I was kind of curled into a fetal position and had my hands above my head. I was holding on to the white plastic spoon for dear life for some reason.”
“To this day, I can’t look at a spoon,” she said.
Meantime, her co-worker was in the teller area counting $50 bills when she heard a gunshot.
“I shoved myself and the other teller down. I could hear the struggle between them and (the assistant manager). They were saying, ‘Give me the money, (expletive),” she recounted, adding that her co-worker said nothing in response.
There were more gunshots aimed at the bulletproof glass above her head and that of the other teller. The glass did not give. She was able to crawl to her phone and call 911.
On the job about six months at the time, that woman said she and the branch manager are still working at the bank.
“My day-to-day life has changed,” she said. “I’m constantly on edge, nervous. I lash out at my husband. I constantly feel guilty because I feel like I should have been in the place of” the co-worker who was pistol-whipped.
“I don’t go places by myself. Even today, I don’t feel 100 percent safe in my work, the place where I should feel safe,” she said.
The other teller quit because of the robbery, she said, and the injured assistant manager said she was let go in April because they could no longer hold her position open. She receives worker’s compensation and has an attorney helping her with that process.
“I’m not a fragile person,” said the assistant manager. “Obviously, I went through 12 bank robberies.”
But this was the first where she was physically injured. In the other holdups, the robbers quietly made demands and were given the money.
After treatment at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center’s emergency room for the cut to the head, she was sent home but awoke the next day with “extreme pain in my head.”
She immediately went to Carle’s emergency room, and has been treated ever since by an occupational health doctor, physical therapists, a psychiatrist and a psychologist.
Her daily life consists of headaches, sensitivity to noise and light, nausea, persistent ringing in her left ear, pain in her shoulders, neck and lower back, and imbalance on her left side.
Besides her inability to return to work, driving is difficult and she can no longer go to school or work out the several days a week that she used to. She attributes that to both physical pain and her fear of leaving the home. Her mother often has to care for her sons.
She can’t sleep more than a few hours a night.
“I have persistent nightmares. I wake up screaming and crying for help,” she said. “I have tried various medications, but none of them had had an effect. The medications make me not remember the dreams as intensely.”
She continues to receive counseling and physical therapy.
“Everything is hard to do. It’s hard to be a single mom of two boys running around the house screaming,” she said, adding she is subject to mood swings. “I find myself yelling at the kids just for being loud.”