RANTOUL — Fire in the basement of a Rantoul home caused an estimated $175,000 damage Monday night.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said firefighters were called at 9:56 p.m. to the home in the 500 block of West Grove Avenue. The home was occupied by two adults.
Damage was confined to the basement with smoke damage to the first floor. No injuries were reported.
Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments also responded.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Smith said the cause of the fire is under investigation.