URBANA — Chief Illiniwek has been retired for 16 years, but a lawsuit in the community arising from one of the many disputes about the former University of Illinois symbol is still inching toward a trial.
Specifically, more than five years after retired UI Professor Jay Rosenstein videotaped former unofficial Chief portrayer Ivan Dozier in a restroom at State Farm Center, Champaign County Judge Anna Benjamin has issued a ruling addressing claims and counterclaims made in a 2019 lawsuit filed over that incident.
The lawsuit is now on its third judge and takes up more than 1,300 pages in court files, and Rosenstein’s lawyer, Ruth Wyman, his second in this case, said there will be more pretrial matters to take up before the suit goes to a jury.
“We overall were very happy with the decision, because Jay got the thing that he wanted most, and that is Ivan Dozier will have to stand trial for defamation for lying that Jay filmed him while he used the urinal,” she said.
Rosenstein has claimed that statements made by Dozier cost him the positions of assistant dean of research and interim department head for the UI College of Media.
Dozier’s lawyer, John Gadau, said Dozier suffered damages by having his privacy violated by being videotaped in a bathroom without his consent.
“The evidence by way of the depositions, affidavits, videos, everything else, says he (Rosenstein) did what the complaint said he did, violated our privacy, by videoing without consent in a public restroom,” Gadau said.
The lawsuit arose from each party’s history with Chief Illiniwek, Benjamin said.
Dozier was a member of the Honor the Chief Society, and Rosenstein was a longtime Chief opponent who had been documenting issues related to the UI’s former symbol.
At a Jan. 18, 2018, men’s basketball game at State Farm Center, Rosenstein followed Dozier into a restroom and recorded him with his phone, with Dozier admitting he was fully clothed at the time of his face-to-face encounter with Rosenstein, Benjamin said.
However, Dozier “could not determine at what point defendant (Rosenstein) arrived in the restroom or at what point defendant began his recording because he did not see the defendant enter the restroom,” the judge said.
Dozier had used the urinal, “was slowly walking backward looking at the television set located on the wall opposite to the door and next to the urinals” and then washed his hands, “by which point he had encountered defendant face-to-face and defendant was recording him,” Benjamin said.
“The original video first shows shoes, presumably Rosenstein’s, then the main restroom door opening and the bathroom wall, then someone else’s shoes, presumably Dozier’s, then moves up to show all of Dozier’s body and face while he is at the sink washing his hands,” the judge said.
Rosenstein has claimed he didn’t go into the restroom to film Dozier, but was instead intending to show that the space was being used as a staging area for the Chief and that State Farm Center personnel were guarding the space.
A memorandum filed in court in September by Gadau stated that while the original complaint stated that Rosenstein made a recording of Dozier while Dozier was at a urinal, Dozier “was not at a urinal. In fact, plaintiff was washing his hands when the video was taken.”
Dozier wasn’t making a false accusation — “he believed it was the truth,” the memorandum states.
“He had reason to believe that the video had started earlier. He made a mistake,” it states, going on to say that the error has no effect on whether Dozier had a cause of action against Rosenstein for “intrusion upon the seclusion of another” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
Benjamin’s recent ruling on motions made by both parties for summary judgment addressed several claims that now can or can’t be taken up at trial.
Among them is that neither party has a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress on the other.
Benjamin’s ruling also means Rosenstein can proceed with a defamation claim and that Dozier can proceed with his claim for intrusion upon his seclusion in a restroom, in terms of liability. The issue of damages for the intrusion claim is reserved.
Benjamin said in her ruling that certain locations, including bathrooms, are “inherently private.”
“The fact that recording video of another person in a restroom is illegal in Illinois further demonstrates the inherently private nature of a restroom and reveals a public policy in this state against such acts,” she said.
Benjamin also said the act of intrusion in this case wasn’t when Rosenstein entered the restroom, which was open to the public, but rather at the point of recording what he saw.
And while the recording didn’t capture Dozier in a state of undress, “the fact that it could have, given the location and plaintiff’s activities there, make the intrusion highly offensive to a reasonable person,” she said.