PARIS, Ill. — A Paris man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man he was accused of attacking last week succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.
Paris police were called Thursday for a report of a battery and found Charles K. Nay, 59, injured. He was taken to a local hospital and later a regional hospital, where he died of his wounds on Saturday.
Police initially arrested Tyler D. Poole, 26, on Friday on a charge of aggravated battery, but on Monday, that was changed to first-degree murder in the wake of Mr. Nay's death.
Poole is being held on a $500,000 bond and his preliminary healing is set for Aug. 7.