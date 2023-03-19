URBANA — As the Illinois Supreme Court mulls over the issues related to abolishing bail for most criminal defendants, a small arm of the Illinois court system is working frantically in most counties to help judges make informed decisions about setting bonds.
The Office of Statewide Pretrial Services, although created by the Illinois Legislature in 1987, had little purpose until passage of the SAFE-T Act in February 2021.
“There’s been a law on the books that required pretrial services since the ’80s, but nothing was done with it because the Legislature never funded it,” said Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead, whose primary assignment is to set bonds five days a week for people accused of crimes.
When the SAFE-T Act passed, one provision was the Pretrial Fairness Act, which largely abolishes cash bail and puts judges in the position of deciding in certain serious cases if a defendant should be held.
The state Supreme Court realized that judges would need information quickly about defendants — as much and as accurate as possible — to make those decisions.
Enter Cara LeFevour Smith, hired in fall 2021 to start the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services from scratch.
‘Fascinating, incredible process’An attorney for 30 years who worked as a litigator in the attorney general’s office representing the Illinois State Police, as director of the Cook County Jail, and most recently as a Cook County judge for just over two years, Smith understands the system.
“When I first got in this position, I inquired of the chief judges throughout the state, ‘Who would you like us to prioritize?’ The chief judges identified for us who they wanted in the first wave,” said Smith, 59.
With 52 of the state’s 102 counties expressing a desire for help, Smith and two other staff members got the ball rolling.
“In early July 2022, we held the first of our OSPS educational academies, during which we onboarded our first class of pretrial-services officers,” she said.
From a staff of just 11 on June 30, 2022, the office has grown 11-fold to a staff of 132, now serving 70 counties.
“Setting up a whole new agency in a relative blink of an eye has been a fascinating, incredible process,” Smith said.
Champaign and Vermilion counties both got on board last fall, as they prepared for the abolition of bond that was supposed to happen Jan. 1 but is now being reviewed by the state high court after being challenged.
There is no extra cost to the counties that want the services as the office is funded by the state, Smith said.
Most defendants cooperativeIn Champaign County, five full-time people staff the office on West Springfield Avenue in Urbana, gathering information from arrestees early in the day to relay to Olmstead by noon so that he can read reports over the lunch hour and be prepared for arraignment court at 1:30 p.m.
“We are only interviewing people with brand-new charges,” said Lupita Padilla, the lead officer in the Urbana office.
However, Olmstead recently asked them to expand their load to also interview people who had been arrested on warrants or petitions to revoke probation.
“We gather background data, ask about where they are from, their family, their work, are they students, are they on any court supervision?” she said. “We ask if they have any history of drug abuse, mental or medical issues.”
Padilla said the five staffers gather first at their office, figure out how many arrestees they have to interview, then all five go to the satellite jail to do that. With an armed correctional officer present, the officers gather in one room, each interviewing defendants.
“Sometimes people are cautious about talking to us. We introduce ourselves and give a bit of a script of who we are and what we do. We let them know we are not here to talk about the case or what happened,” she said, adding most defendants are cooperative.
She recalled one person who was uncomfortable answering the questions aloud because of the crowd in the room but instead wrote them out and handed them to her.
The interview usually takes no longer than 10 minutes to conduct.
“We head over to the jail at 8:45 a.m. We like to come back as soon as we can since we have a noon deadline,” Padilla said. “We send the reports electronically in one batch to the judge.”
In addition to the information the officers collect, also included in the reports are the defendants’ criminal histories, a key component of what the judge considers to set a bond.
Duties to expand soonThat information is compiled by officers in an operations center in Springfield, which Smith said is staffed 20 hours per day, seven days a week. “Monday used to be disastrous,” Smith said, prior to late November, when the duties got divided up.
The office hadn’t been running long when it became clear that for maximum efficiency, a separate set of folks needed to compile criminal histories to go with the personal information such as education, family, employment and transportation.
The employees in the operations center can begin gathering criminal histories as soon as a person is booked into jail.
Padilla said that once the officers are done interviewing, they return to their office and enter the information into a case-management system. An assessment tool is applied to the personal information and the criminal history, which then results in a score from 0 to 14 that says how likely a defendant is to succeed on pretrial release.
The lower the number, the better the chance they could be released on a minimal bond or on recognizance, the ability to merely sign one’s name promising to return to court when ordered.
Padilla said the officers take turns attending arraignment court each afternoon, being present in case Olmstead has a question about a report. The others remain in the office filing electronic reports or working on criminal histories.
Soon, their work in Champaign County will expand to supervising defendants released on bond before trial with conditions such as wearing an ankle monitor or submitting urine for a drug test. The probation office currently takes care of that supervision and Olmstead said he likes the idea of alleviating their workload.
Olmstead said he has found the pretrial reports “very valuable.” While the criminal history is usually the same as the state’s attorney can supply, the personal information is more expansive.
“They are able to pull together more information about the defendant’s background and have the time and the mission to talk to the defendants’ relatives, employer and anybody else the defendant can direct them to corroborate,” he said.
Absent statutory guidance, the conference of chief judges decided that the pretrial reports should be kept out of the public eye, Olmstead said.
“They are impounded because they have personal and identifying information ... such as mental-health diagnoses, treatment, substance abuse,” Olmstead said.
‘Making a difference’
Given that what is in the reports is often self-reported by the accused, Olmstead acknowledged it “isn’t perfect.”
“But the information I have to make those decisions is never perfect,” he said. “They do a great job, especially considering the limited time they have.”
Padilla acknowledged that the days go fast and it’s a team effort to get all the reports done in the space of about three hours.
For the wife and mother of two babies, her day starts by looking at the jail list to see how many people are in custody on new charges so she knows what’s in store for her work day.
She’s been in the Champaign County job almost a year, having moved here from Kane County, where she did similar work for seven years.
Her favorite parts of the job?
“I love making a difference in the community,” Padilla said. “I love working with our team. I’m very happy working with them and learning from them.”
And when they encounter difficult cases involving serious violence, “we talk about it as a team.”
“It makes it easier when we see something hard,” she said. “I just try to be positive every day. You gotta keep going.”