Growing up Black in America, you were most likely made to listen to “The Talk,” or some version of it.
“Honey, we need to talk before you go out into the world alone. I need you listen very carefully.”
Why, Mom?
“It is extremely important, and I just want you to be safe. Listen, not everyone loves and sees you as I do. Pay attention. This is serious. Here is what I need you to do if you encounter a police officer.”
“Show respect even when you are not receiving it.
“Always keep your phone on and with you.
“You might be scared, and upset, but do not look mad or threatening.
“Always look people in their eyes and speak clearly and without hostility.
“Make no sudden moves.
“Be friendly, and careful, and always be aware of your surroundings.
“Keep your hands where ‘they’ can always see them. Keep your hands out of your pockets, and arms up.
“Show your ID, but not before letting the officer know you’re reaching in your pocket or purse for it.
“Let them know you do not have a weapon or drugs in your vehicle.
“Never go into your glove compartment without clearly and loudly letting the officer know you are doing so to get your title and insurance; reiterate you do not have a weapon.
“If you do have your legal weapon, show your FOID card when you show your title and insurance.
“Don’t run or attempt to do anything other than what you are being asked to do.
“Take the arrest because your goal is to get home safe.
“In the meantime, I will be home up all night in prayer, worried until your safe return home.”
‘Could this time be different?’
America, I can’t breathe, and I can’t rest. I am a Black parent and I am exhausted.
Caught on camera again in HD with the volume so loud, we all heard: “Mama, help me, I can’t breathe!”
At that moment, George Floyd became my son, and for so many others, theirs. At that moment, I knew, tragically, “The Talk” for George Floyd did not help.
I am the mother of two Black men, grandmother of three boys and surrogate to countless others who consider me as such. Despite the public outrage demonstrated by many people locally and nationwide about the execution of another Black man, I could not help but think “there but for the grace of God goes my child.”
Mothers from across the world were summoned to respond to George Floyd’s cries.
I have marched and protested with all those who saw the need to stand up and fight for civil rights, human rights and #MeToo. However, when I cried out in protest about the killing of my babies in the streets, not enough cared; not enough came to help.
I asked myself: “Could this time be different? Will this time be different?”
Who, then, will protect us from the bad cops who consistently go overboard, even to the point of killing a suspect/victim, acting as judge, jury and executioner? Again, I ask, will this time be different?
‘An inflection point for reform’
We know all too well the police cannot police the police. The sad truth is that the system/institutions are rigged against meting out justice to bad cops, not to mention the corrupt cops. Recent events could be an inflection point for reform.
The power to protect bad cops lies heavily with the Fraternal Order of Police unions. There is where the deconstruction of the system must begin. Otherwise, we are simply putting a Band-Aid on a surgical wound.
To quote activist Angela Davis: “The American Judicial System is bankrupt. Insofar as black people are concerned, it has proven itself to be one more arm of a system carrying out the systematic oppression of our people. We are the victims, not the recipients of justice.”
There has been an awakening. Our children are seeking justice. They realize that for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown, “The Talk” was not enough to save them.
They are saying to the world, “the time for talk is over.”
We demand sweeping reform.