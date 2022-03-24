URBANA — A Belleville man with ties to Champaign County has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Champaign more than seven years ago.
Darrion Miles, 32, who has been in custody almost a year for allegedly shooting a man in Rantoul, was arraigned Thursday for the first-degree murder of Yojevol Sturkey. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bail Monday at $3 million and ordered him back in court April 20 for a probable-cause hearing.
Mr. Sturkey, 35, of Urbana, was shot about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 25, 2014, in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue. He died four days later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
On Thursday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office felt it had enough evidence to charge Miles with his murder, one of six shooting deaths in the city that year, some of which sparked a wave of retaliatory violence that continues today.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz would say only that Miles had been developed as a suspect in Mr. Sturkey’s killing and that while he was in custody on in the Rantoul case, he was interviewed and made admissions, claiming that he shot him in self-defense.
But she said that was not consistent with evidence gathered at the time of the shooting.
Mr. Sturkey was found in the front yard of the home that Saturday on Bradley Avenue. He was hit multiple times and police found several bullet casings from the street.
Rietz said a witness reported that a person appeared on foot and began firing, leading to Mr. Sturkey’s fatal injuries.
Miles was already charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old man on April 10, 2021, in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane in Rantoul. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond in that case and is due back in court Tuesday on it.
At the time of Miles’ arrest, Rantoul police said the victim had installed a car stereo for Miles and the pair agreed to meet on Autumn Fields so Miles could pay him.
Police said Miles reportedly got out of a car and approached the man, showing a handgun. The gunman asked him “What are you saying about me to your brother?” The two argued, and Miles allegedly shot the man seven times, then left in the car. The victim was seriously injured.
Mr. Sturkey was one of two people fatally shot on Oct. 25, 2014, in Champaign in what police think were unrelated incidents.
Less than two hours later, Jermel Hedrick, 24, of Champaign was shot repeatedly as he got into a pickup truck of a friend outside a house in the 1500 block of Winston Drive to leave a party.
Two Champaign men were charged with his murder, but a year later, a jury acquitted one man of murder and a judge directed a finding of not guilty against the other, declaring that the state did not have enough evidence to prove him guilty.
Miles has been held in the Kankakee County Jail but was returned to Urbana for arraignment on the new murder charges. Court records show he has previous convictions for battery, criminal trespass to land and criminal damage to property. Besides the pending attempted-murder case, he also has an unresolved case alleging a false report to 911.