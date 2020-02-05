BEMENT — A Bement man has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection with a three-vehicle accident Jan. 8 on Illinois 105 that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Conrad J. Gillespie, 23, faces charges of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, one a Class 2 felony since it resulted in the death of another person, and the other a Class 4 felony.

UPDATE: Bement woman dies in three-vehicle accident south of Monticello The Piatt County Coroner pronounced the 56-year-old dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to Illinois State Police, accident occurred at 2:01 p.m. about 2 miles south of Monticello when Gillespie, who was heading north in his 2008 Honda Accord, attempted to pass a 2006 Ford Fiesta driven by Arthur Anderson, 51, of Bement.

Gillespie’s car instead collided head-on with a southbound 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Tonya Shearon, 56, of Bement, who died from her injuries. Anderson and Gillespie were also injured.

Gillespie is due to appear in Piatt County court March 3 on the felony charges.

He was also cited after the accident for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, driving on the left where prohibited and improper lane usage.