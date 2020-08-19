URBANA — A Bement man who admitted stealing from a former employer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to repay thousands of dollars.
Joey Marshall, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to theft with a prior theft conviction.
The charge was reduced from a more serious felony alleging that between October and December 2018 he stole in excess of $10,000 worth of tools and cash from Concrete Inc. in Thomasboro.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said when Marshall did not show up for work in November of that year, some employees went to his home to retrieve a company truck.
They found the truck, but several tools were missing, and inside the truck were pawn receipts for them, Fletcher said. A search of area pawn shops turned up some of the missing tools.
Fletcher said Marshall also had access to a company credit card and company officials discovered he made unauthorized purchases with it.
The case was investigated by Thomasboro police but not charged until July 2019.
As part of his sentence, Marshall was ordered to repay the company $16,539 and perform 100 hours of public service.
Marshall's prior theft conviction was in 2002, Fletcher said.