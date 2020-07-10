MONTICELLO — A 23-year-old Bement man faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced next month for his role in a fatal traffic crash.
Conrad J. Gillespie pleaded guilty recently before Piatt County Judge Jeremy Richey to reckless homicide in connection with a Jan. 8 three-vehicle collision south of Monticello on Illinois 105 that resulted in the death of Tonya Shearon, 56, also of Bement.
As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss a more serious count of aggravated driving under the influence alleging he caused Ms. Shearon’s death, and a less serious aggravated DUI count alleging Gillespie did not have valid insurance.
Prosecutors said after the crash, Gillespie’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.163 percent, more than twice the limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
According to Illinois State Police, the 2:01 p.m. collision occurred when Gillespie, who was driving north in his 2008 Honda Accord, attempted to pass the 2006 Ford Fiesta driven by Arthur Anderson, 51, of Bement.
Gillespie’s car collided with Ms. Shearon’s southbound 2012 Nissan Sentra.
Anderson and Gillespie were also injured.
Richey set Gillespie’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 11. The offense is eligible for a sentence of probation.