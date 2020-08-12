MONTICELLO – A Piatt County judge has sentenced a Bement man to three years in prison and fined him $10,000 for causing the death of a woman in a three-vehicle collision earlier this year.
Conrad J. Gillespie, 23, pleaded guilty in June to reckless homicide, admitting his role in the Jan. 11 crash that killed Tonya Shearon, 56, of Bement.
The collision happened on Illinois 105 south of Monticello when Gillespie, who was driving north, moved into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle and hit Mrs. Shearon’s car head-on.
The force of the collision pushed her vehicle back into the other lane, where it hit another car.
State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades and Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson sought a prison sentence for Gillespie, who had been drinking prior to the crash.
They said Gillespie’s blood alcohol level was 0.163 percent, more than twice the limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
However, the prosecutors dismissed a more serious aggravated DUI charge alleging that Gillespie’s drinking was the cause of Mrs. Shearon’s death and a less serious count of aggravated DUI alleging he had no valid insurance at the time of the collision.
During a four-hour hearing Tuesday before Judge Jeremy Richey, they called eight witnesses to aggravate Gillespie’s sentence, including police officers and others who saw the aftermath of the collision.
They also gave Richey five victim impact statements to consider that included a video of a song that Mrs. Shearon and her husband had performed in honor of a deceased family member.
Defense attorney Greg Fombelle of Forsyth gave the judge 25 letters of support for Gillespie. He argued for a sentence of probation and jail time for his client.
The maximum prison time Gillespie could have received for the Class 3 felony offense was five years.